First Look: Barack Obama Appears On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest President Barack Obama during Tuesday’s May 5, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Former US President Barack Obama makes an eagerly anticipated talk show appearance Tuesday night.
Obama appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” joining the host for a discussion. Befitting the stature of the appearance, Obama is the only guest on Tuesday’s episode.
Tuesday’s “Late Show” represents one of the iconic franchise’s final broadcasts; it concludes for good on Thursday, May 21.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the official taping.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest President Barack Obama during Tuesday’s May 5, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest President Barack Obama during Tuesday’s May 5, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest President Barack Obama during Tuesday’s May 5, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest President Barack Obama during Tuesday’s May 5, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
barack obama cbs stephen colbert the late show
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