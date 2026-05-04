First Look: Dave Grohl Chats, Foo Fighters Perform On Colbert’s “Late Show”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The final stretch of “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” broadcasts continues with a new episode Monday night.
The episode features a dual appearance from Dave Grohl, who first appears as an interview guest. Later, the rock icon joins his Foo Fighters bandmates for a performance.
Monday’s “Late Show” also features a chat with Christopher Nolan, whose adaptation of “The Odyssey” hits theaters this summer.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dave Grohl during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Christopher Nolan during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs dave grohl foo fighters stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
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