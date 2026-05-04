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First Look: Dave Grohl Chats, Foo Fighters Perform On Colbert’s “Late Show”

Foo Fighters take the stage on Monday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The final stretch of “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” broadcasts continues with a new episode Monday night.

The episode features a dual appearance from Dave Grohl, who first appears as an interview guest. Later, the rock icon joins his Foo Fighters bandmates for a performance.

Monday’s “Late Show” also features a chat with Christopher Nolan, whose adaptation of “The Odyssey” hits theaters this summer.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dave Grohl during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Christopher Nolan during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsdave grohlfoo fightersstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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