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Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Set To Appear On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Ronnie Wood, Chace Crawford, and Vincent Mason.

Livvy Dunne - April 2026 Instagram story from the set of Baywatch

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne will soon make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that the former gymnast, social media sensation, model, and actress will appear for a chat on the Wednesday, May 13 episode.

The visit coincides with the release week celebration for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Dunne will be returning to the iconic magazine this year, while also appearing at the “SI Swimsuit Social Club” the weekend of May 15-16.

Dunne may also discuss her role in the “Baywatch” remake, which comes to FOX in the 2026-27 TV season.

The May 13 “Tonight Show” will also feature interviews with Ronnie Wood and Chace Crawford, as well as music from Vincent Mason.

jimmy fallonlivvy dunnenbcOlivia dunnethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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