Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Set To Appear On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne will soon make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that the former gymnast, social media sensation, model, and actress will appear for a chat on the Wednesday, May 13 episode.

The visit coincides with the release week celebration for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Dunne will be returning to the iconic magazine this year, while also appearing at the “SI Swimsuit Social Club” the weekend of May 15-16.

Dunne may also discuss her role in the “Baywatch” remake, which comes to FOX in the 2026-27 TV season.

The May 13 “Tonight Show” will also feature interviews with Ronnie Wood and Chace Crawford, as well as music from Vincent Mason.