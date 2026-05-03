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Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Stays At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The song scores a second week at #1.

Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall In Love) video screenshot | Island

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” retains its place atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~16,530 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “So Easy” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 230 but keeps the song in the pinnacle position.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds at #2, while Kehlani’s “Folded” keeps tabs on the #3 position. sombr’s “homewrecker” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” trade places, with the former rising a spot to #4 and the latter dropping a level to #5.

Bruno MarskehlaniOlivia deansabrina carpenterso easy (to fall in love)sombr

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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