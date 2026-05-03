Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Stays At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” retains its place atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~16,530 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “So Easy” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 230 but keeps the song in the pinnacle position.
Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds at #2, while Kehlani’s “Folded” keeps tabs on the #3 position. sombr’s “homewrecker” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” trade places, with the former rising a spot to #4 and the latter dropping a level to #5.