Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart After Abbreviated First Week

The “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” vault track arrives on the Hot 100.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

A late-week release did not prevent Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” from generating enough activity for a Billboard Hot 100 debut.

The song starts at #90 on this week’s edition of the Hot 100, which accounts for activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay. “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” notably, did not arrive until the sixth day of the sales and streaming tracking periods.

It launched on the third day of the radio tracking period, but airplay was not a meaningful factor.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” appears on Swift’s just-launched “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” The album includes re-recordings of the 19 original deluxe “Fearless” songs, the “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack hit “Today Was A Fairytale,” and six previously unreleased songs from Swift’s songwriting vault. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is one such “vault” track.

