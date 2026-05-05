Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella collaboration “Bring Your Love” officially launched as a radio single this week, and pop radio programmers provided a warm welcome.

The song landed on playlists at 141 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, convincingly ranking as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 36 stations, Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” ranks as second-most added. Raye’s “Click Clack Symphony” follows in third on the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 29 stations.

A new option for 20 pop stations, Brontë Fall’s “Invited (To The Party)” ranks as fourth-most added. An add count of 19 slots Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” (17 adds, 6th-most), Meghan Trainor’s “Shimmer” (14 adds, 7th-most), Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” (12 adds, 8th-most), Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula (JENNIE REMIX)” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).