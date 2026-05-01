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Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, Molly Walker Look Beautiful At NYLON’s Miami Race Week Party

Thursday marked night one of NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA.

Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, and Molly Walker at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

Influencers and recent University of Miami graduates Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, and Melody Yates were among the notables at night one of NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA.

The two-night residency celebrates Miami Race Week, and is naturally drawing the attention of the entertainment, social media, and fashion worlds.

The aforementioned women looked characteristically beautiful at Thursday’s portion, which featured music from Rae Sada and LP Giobbi.

MINI USA and Bio-Oil hosted notable brand activations at the function, which unsurprisingly drew a who’s-who of Miami-based influencers and pop culture standouts.

Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, and Molly Walker at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, and Molly Walker at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, and Molly Walker at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

melody yatesMolly walkernylonSienna sacco

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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