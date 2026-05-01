Sienna Sacco, Melody Yates, Molly Walker Look Beautiful At NYLON’s Miami Race Week Party

Influencers and recent University of Miami graduates Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, and Melody Yates were among the notables at night one of NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA.

The two-night residency celebrates Miami Race Week, and is naturally drawing the attention of the entertainment, social media, and fashion worlds.

The aforementioned women looked characteristically beautiful at Thursday’s portion, which featured music from Rae Sada and LP Giobbi.

MINI USA and Bio-Oil hosted notable brand activations at the function, which unsurprisingly drew a who’s-who of Miami-based influencers and pop culture standouts.

Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON.