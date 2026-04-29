First Look: Anne Hathaway, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2284 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The eagerly anticipated “Devil Wears Prada 2” is almost here, and star Anne Hathaway celebrates the occasion with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Hathaway appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode, while also participating in the “Reverse It Challenge.”
Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features two other interview guests: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Stella McCartney.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Wednesday’s official taping follow, courtesy of the network.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2284 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2284 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2284 — Pictured: (l-r) Fashion designer Stella McCartney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2284 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway and host Jimmy Fallon during the Reverse It Challenge on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2284 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
anne hathaway jimmy fallon nbc Stella mccartney the tonight show yahya abdul-mateen ii
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