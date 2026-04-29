First Look: Anne Hathaway, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

The eagerly anticipated “Devil Wears Prada 2” is almost here, and star Anne Hathaway celebrates the occasion with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Hathaway appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode, while also participating in the “Reverse It Challenge.”

Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features two other interview guests: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Stella McCartney.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Wednesday’s official taping follow, courtesy of the network.