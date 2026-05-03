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Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Secures 8th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“I Just Might” remains Hot AC radio’s biggest song.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might video screenshot | Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” remains the song to beat at hot adult contemporary radio.

The song secures an eighth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The continued reign comes thanks to the ~5,375 spins “I Just Might” received during the April 26-May 2 tracking period.

The count trails last week’s mark by 53 plays.

Consistency holds throughout the entire Top 5: Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (#2), Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#3), HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4), and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” (#5) precisely mirror last week’s positions.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightOlivia dean

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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