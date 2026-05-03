Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Secures 8th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” remains the song to beat at hot adult contemporary radio.
The song secures an eighth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The continued reign comes thanks to the ~5,375 spins “I Just Might” received during the April 26-May 2 tracking period.
The count trails last week’s mark by 53 plays.
Consistency holds throughout the entire Top 5: Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (#2), Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#3), HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4), and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” (#5) precisely mirror last week’s positions.