Don Toliver’s “Body” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio crowns a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Don Toliver.

The artist’s “Body” makes the two-place leap to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~5,724 spins it received during the April 26-May 2 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 749.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” soars four places into the runner-up spot this week, while Kehlani’s “Folded” rises a level to #3.

T.I.’s “Let Em Know” drops two spots to #4 on the new chart, and French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” spends another week as rhythmic’s #5 song.