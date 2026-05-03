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Don Toliver’s “Body” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Body” moves up to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Don Toliver - Body visualizer screenshot | Cactus Jack/Atlantic

Rhythmic radio crowns a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Don Toliver.

The artist’s “Body” makes the two-place leap to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~5,724 spins it received during the April 26-May 2 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 749.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” soars four places into the runner-up spot this week, while Kehlani’s “Folded” rises a level to #3.

T.I.’s “Let Em Know” drops two spots to #4 on the new chart, and French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” spends another week as rhythmic’s #5 song.

bodyBruno Marsdon toliverfrench montanakehlanimax bT.I.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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