Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” Enjoys 2nd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Last week, Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” reached #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

This week, the song retains its position atop the listing.

“Waiting On A War” spends a second week at #1 courtesy of its ~2,015 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 22.

Up one spot, The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)” moves into the runner-up spot this week. The song received ~1,828 plays during the April 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 41.

Chevelle’s “Self destructor” falls one spot to #3 this week, while Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” keeps at #4. Seether’s “Bruised and Bloodied” concurrently retains the #5 spot.