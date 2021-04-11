in Music News

Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” Enjoys 2nd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

“Waiting On A War” retains the active rock radio throne.

Foo Fighters by Danny Clinch | Press Photo courtesy of RCA Records

Last week, Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” reached #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

This week, the song retains its position atop the listing.

“Waiting On A War” spends a second week at #1 courtesy of its ~2,015 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 22.

Up one spot, The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)” moves into the runner-up spot this week. The song received ~1,828 plays during the April 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 41.

Chevelle’s “Self destructor” falls one spot to #3 this week, while Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” keeps at #4. Seether’s “Bruised and Bloodied” concurrently retains the #5 spot.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

