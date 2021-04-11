in Music News

Yung Bleu & Drake’s “You’re Mines Still” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The song previously hit #1 at the urban radio format.

Earlier this year, Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” reached #1 at the urban radio format. This week, the song improves to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places, “You’re Mines Still” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,574 tracking period spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 439.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat),” which topped last week’s chart, slips to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~5,397 spins during the April 4-10 tracking period (-551).

Cardi B’s “Up” slides one spot to #3 this week, and Drake’s “What’s Next” ascends one place to #4. Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

