Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” retains the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,643 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “my ex’s best friend” enjoys a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 28 but keeps the collaboration ahead of the pack.

“my ex’s best friend” first hit #1 at the format for a week in early March, before ceding the throne to Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” It returned to the pinnacle position last week.

Up three places, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” earns #2 this week. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” jumps four spots to #3, Kings Of Leon’s “The Bandit” climbs two places to #4, and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” drops two places to #5.