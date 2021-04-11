in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“my ex’s best friend” adds another week to its alternative radio reign.

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” retains the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,643 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “my ex’s best friend” enjoys a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 28 but keeps the collaboration ahead of the pack.

“my ex’s best friend” first hit #1 at the format for a week in early March, before ceding the throne to Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” It returned to the pinnacle position last week.

Up three places, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” earns #2 this week. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” jumps four spots to #3, Kings Of Leon’s “The Bandit” climbs two places to #4, and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” drops two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

