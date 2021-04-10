in Music News

ROSÉ’s “GONE” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

The video, notably, did not launch until the third day of tracking.

ROSE in GONE | Video screen | YG Entertainment

It may not have launched until the third day of the April 2-8 tracking period, but ROSÉ’s “GONE” had no problem posting big debut numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 29.8 million tracking period plays, “GONE” earns #5 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video, moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “GONE” garnered 37.5 million total tracking period plays on the platform. The count sends “GONE” up eighty-seven places to #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“GONE” is the B-side from the BLACKPINK member’s debut solo project “-R-.” Official single “On The Ground” debuted at #1 on the key YouTube charts earlier this spring.

