Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” Earns #12 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, #4 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Following its first full week of release, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” earns a spot on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 19.6 million views during the April 2-8 tracking period, “deja vu” makes the chart at #12. It follows Rosé’s “GONE” (#5 overall) as the chart’s top debut.

“Deja vu” officially premiered on the final day of the previous tracking period, but it did not receive enough global views to make last week’s chart. It did, however, earn #50 on last week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

It soars to #4 on this week’s US chart with 5.72 million views.

With views from all official and otherwise eligible uploads included, “deja vu” generated 6.58 million US views and 22 million global views during the April 2-8 tracking week. It accordingly earns #7 on the US YouTube Songs Chart and #22 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.