Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Closed Day One With Nearly 1200 Pop Radio Plays, Over 300 Rhythmic Spins

In addition to scoring Top 10 positions on US iTunes and Spotify, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” received ample opening day interest at two major US radio formats.

According to Mediabase, the collaboration had received 1,194 pop radio spins by the close of April 9. It had meanwhile received 320 spins at the rhythmic radio format.

The counts slot “Kiss Me More” at #34 and #45 on the Mediabase building charts for the respective formats. These current iterations of these charts are based on airplay from the first six days of the April 4-10 tracking period, which is a testament to how well “Kiss Me More” fared on opening Friday.

It may not receive quite as many spins on Saturday, but it should still remain comfortably in the Top 40 at pop radio and Top 50 at rhythmic.

