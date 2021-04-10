Jessica Biel & Olivia Holt To Support “Cruel Summer” On April 19 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Freeform’s new series “Cruel Summer” premieres on Tuesday, April 20.
One day earlier, two principals will make a high-profile talk show appearance.
Executive producer Jessica Biel and lead actress Olivia Holt will appear for an interview on the April 19 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” That day’s episode will also feature an appearance by Michelle Buteau.
Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Mark Wahlberg (April 12), Brandi Carlile (April 12), Nessa Barrett, jxdn & Travis Barker (April 12), Melissa Villaseñor (April 13), Tones and I (April 13), Savannah Guthrie (April 14), Tamara Levitt (April 14), Brett Eldredge (April 14), Keith Urban (April 15), Dean Lewis (April 15), Andra Day (April 16), Lil Rel Howery (April 16), Tomorrow x Together (April 16), and guest host Tiffany Haddish (April 16).
