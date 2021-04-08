in TV News

Taylor Swift, Daniel Kaluuya Appearing, Lucy Dacus Performing On April 13 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Taylor Swift will appear on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

During the release week celebration for the eagerly anticipated “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift will make an appearance on “The Late Show Stephen Colbert.”

According to official listings, Swift will make a “special appearance” on the Tuesday, April 13 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and a musical performance by Lucy Dacus.

“Fearless,” a re-recording of Swift’s Grammy-winning 2008 album (with some never-before-released vault tracks), arrives Friday, April 9.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Hank Azaria (April 8), Cheap Trick (April 8), John Boehner (April 12), and Shelley (April 12).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

