Pooh Shiesty Scheduled To Perform On April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Thanks to the success of his mixtape “Shiesty Season” and single “Back In Blood,” Pooh Shiesty has been enjoying a breakout 2021. His big year will continue next week.
According to NBC, the artist will perform on the April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His performance will close an episode that also features Allison Janney and Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Rod Wave (April 7), Kali Uchis (April 8), Demi Lovato (April 9), H.E.R. (April 12), and Celeste (April 13). Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, April 7: Guests include Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1436
Thursday, April 8: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1437
Friday, April 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Alan Kim and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1438
Monday, April 12: Guests include Snoop Dogg, H.E.R. and musical guest H.E.R. Show #1439
Tuesday, April 13: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Celeste. Show #1440
Wednesday, April 14: Guests include Allison Janney, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and musical guest Pooh Shiesty. Show #1441
