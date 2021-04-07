in TV News

Pooh Shiesty Scheduled To Perform On April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The breakout artist will close Wednesday’s episode with a performance.

Pooh Shiesty by Zach Wolfe | 2021 Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Thanks to the success of his mixtape “Shiesty Season” and single “Back In Blood,” Pooh Shiesty has been enjoying a breakout 2021. His big year will continue next week.

According to NBC, the artist will perform on the April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His performance will close an episode that also features Allison Janney and Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Rod Wave (April 7), Kali Uchis (April 8), Demi Lovato (April 9), H.E.R. (April 12), and Celeste (April 13). Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, April 7: Guests include Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1436

Thursday, April 8: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1437

Friday, April 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Alan Kim and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1438

Monday, April 12: Guests include Snoop Dogg, H.E.R. and musical guest H.E.R. Show #1439

Tuesday, April 13: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Celeste. Show #1440

Wednesday, April 14: Guests include Allison Janney, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and musical guest Pooh Shiesty. Show #1441

jimmy fallonnbcpooh shiestythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nessa Barrett, JXDN & Travis Barker Announce Performance For April 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

DJ L.L.A.M.A, Ne-Yo & Carmen DeLeon Performance Set For April 20 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode