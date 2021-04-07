in TV News

Nessa Barrett, JXDN & Travis Barker Announce Performance For April 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

They will perform “la di die” on another noteworthy talk show.

Nessa Barrett announces Ellen performance (Social graphic via @nessabarrett)

This past Tuesday, Nessa Barrett, jxdn, and Travis Barker teamed to perform “la di die” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

This coming week, they will deliver another high-profile TV show performance.

According to an announcement from the artists, they will play the April 12 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” According to TV provider listings, the episode will also feature interviews with Mark Wahlberg and Brandi Carlile.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include GIVEON (April 8), and Tones and I (April 13). All listings are subject to change.

jxdnla di dienessa barrettthe ellen degeneres showtravis barker

