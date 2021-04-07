DJ L.L.A.M.A, Ne-Yo & Carmen DeLeon Performance Set For April 20 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

Earlier this year, LEGO DJ L.L.A.M.A. released “Shake” in collaboration with Ne-Yo and Carmen DeLeon.
Later this month, the song will enter the daytime talk show spotlight. The artists are set to perform on the April 20 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”
The performance will air as part of an episode that also features Andra Day.
Other upcoming “Live” guests include Katey Sagal (April 8), Chris Valdes (April 8), Topher Grace (April 9), Marissa Mullen (April 9), Dylan McDermott (April 12), Katie Brown (April 12), Vanessa Kirby (April 13), Points Guy Brian Kelly (April 13), John Corbett (April 14), Jean Chatzky (April 14), John Stamos (April 15), Joey Thurman (April 15), Morris Chestnut (April 16), and Amy Brightfield (April 16).
All listings are subject to change.
