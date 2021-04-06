in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Olivia Rodrigo single tops this week’s add board.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | VIdeo screen | Geffen/Interscope

The follow-up to Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” received a very warm welcome at pop radio.

“deja vu,” that song, landed at 121 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. It convincingly ranks as the week’s most added song.

Picked up by 49 stations, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Ariana Grande’s “pov” follows in third with 34 new adds, while an add count of 23 slots Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” in fourth. Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande),” a new pickup for 20 stations, takes fifth place on this week’s board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (19 adds, 6th-most), Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” (18 adds, 7th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (17 adds, 8th-most), Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (16 adds, 9th-most), Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold” (15 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (15 adds, 10th-most, tie).

