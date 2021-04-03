Roman Reigns Scheduled For Appearance On April 8 TODAY Show

Ahead of the annual WWE WrestleMania event, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on NBC’s TODAY Show.

According to NBC, the wrestling superstar will appear for an interview on the April 8 edition of TODAY. Reigns is presently set for the 9AM hour; that section of the show will also feature a chat and performance from Jon Batiste.

The two-night WrestleMania event commences on April 10. Reigns’ Universal Championship match with Edge and Daniel Bryan will air on night two (April 11).

Complete TODAY listings follow:

(9-10 a.m.) Guest: Roman Reigns on Peacock/WWE’s Wrestlemania. Citi Music Series: Jon Batiste interview and performance. What to… Read with Harlan Corben. Friends Find Out They Are Sisters. Overheard on 3rd.

