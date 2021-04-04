in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye” Keeps #1 On Songs Chart

“MONTERO” and “Lut Gaye” ruled YouTube this week.

Lil Nas X - Montero video screen | Columbia

Signposted by its mammoth release-week buzz, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” debuts impressively on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 63.0 million views during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, the official “MONTERO” video earns #1 on the listing. “MONTERO” seizes the throne from Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye,” which slides to #2 with 52.2 million views.

“Lut Gaye” does, however, retain the #1 position on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said listing accounts for total views across all official/eligible uploads; “Lut Gaye” received 100 million this week.

“MONTERO” earns #2 on the Songs Chart with 80.8 million.

jubin nautiyallil nas xlut gayemontero (call me by your name)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Roman Reigns Scheduled For Appearance On April 8 TODAY Show