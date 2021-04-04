Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye” Keeps #1 On Songs Chart

Signposted by its mammoth release-week buzz, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” debuts impressively on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 63.0 million views during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, the official “MONTERO” video earns #1 on the listing. “MONTERO” seizes the throne from Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye,” which slides to #2 with 52.2 million views.

“Lut Gaye” does, however, retain the #1 position on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said listing accounts for total views across all official/eligible uploads; “Lut Gaye” received 100 million this week.

“MONTERO” earns #2 on the Songs Chart with 80.8 million.