Taylor Swift Confirms Keith Urban Collaboration, Reveals Full Track List For “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

With six days remaining until the release of her re-recorded version of “Fearless,” Taylor Swift has formally shared the track list.

Entitled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” the collection includes “Taylor’s Versions” of 27 songs: the original 19 deluxe edition tracks, “Today Was A Fairytale” from the “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack, six previously unreleased songs “From The Vault,” and a bonus Elvira remix of “Love Story.”

The album includes three collaborators; Colbie Caillat returns for the new version of “Breathe,” while Maren Morris and Keith Urban participate in two vault tracks. Morris sings on pre-release track “You All Over Me,” while Urban features on the just-announced “That’s When.”

Thanks to a Friday teaser video, astute fans were already able to guess the Urban feature and the names of the vault tracks. The album’s back cover, containing the track list, follows: