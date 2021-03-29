Kali Uchis Scheduled To Perform On April 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return from its one-week hiatus with an original installment on Monday, April 5.

That night’s broadcast will feature a performance from Kali Uchis.

NBC did not confirm what song she will be performing, but it hard to imagine her not playing “Telepatía.” The song is currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100 — and ranks as her biggest hit to date.

The episode will also feature interviews with Milo Ventimiglia and The Lucas Brothers. Listings for this week’s re-run episodes follow:

Monday, March 29: Guests include Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson and musical guest The Kid Laroi. (OAD 2/25/21)

Tuesday, March 30: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos. (OAD 3/3/21)

Wednesday, March 31: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo. (OAD 3/17/21)

Thursday, April 1: Guests include Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guests Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (OAD 3/18/21)

Friday, April 2: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. (OAD 3/19/21)

Monday, April 5: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1434A