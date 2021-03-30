Addison Rae Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Release Of “Obsessed”

Thanks to opening week interest in her debut single “Obsessed,” Addison Rae earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Addison earns #38 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on Billboard song or album charts. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio airplay.

As her first (and thus far only) music released, “Obsessed” contributed this week’s activity. The song found early success on streaming, while also demonstrating some initial sales and radio interest.

“Obsessed” is formally impacting pop radio this week.