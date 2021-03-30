in Music News

Addison Rae Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Release Of “Obsessed”

Addison Rae makes the Emerging Artists listing.

Thanks to opening week interest in her debut single “Obsessed,” Addison Rae earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Addison earns #38 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on Billboard song or album charts. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio airplay.

As her first (and thus far only) music released, “Obsessed” contributed this week’s activity. The song found early success on streaming, while also demonstrating some initial sales and radio interest.

“Obsessed” is formally impacting pop radio this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

