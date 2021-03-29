in Music News

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Makes Top 55 At Pop Radio Ahead Of Official Impact

“Obsessed” is quickly gaining traction at the format.

Addison Rae - Obsessed video screen | Sandlot

Addison Rae’s debut single “Obsessed” is on the rise at the pop radio format.

Played 221 times during the March 21-27 tracking period (+189), “Obsessed” ranked as the Mediabase pop panel’s #54 song for this past week. It was up fifty places from the prior week’s ranking.

The single should have no trouble moving higher this coming week, given that it officially impacts the format on Tuesday. Indicative of its growing support, “Obsessed” is presently #48 on the building Mediabase chart for the March 28-April 3 tracking period.

To generate additional buzz for the song, the social media sensation performed on this past Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

