in TV News

Duncan Laurence & FLETCHER Performance Announced For April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

They will perform “Arcade” on the broadcast.

Duncan Laurence and FLETCHER - Arcade Cover | Capitol

Late last year, Duncan Laurence and FLETCHER teamed for a new version of the former’s “Arcade.” Next week, the artists will perform the song on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Newly released listings confirm the performance for the April 6 “Ellen” broadcast. That day’s lineup will also include interviews with Lupita Nyong’o and Jeremy Lin.

News of the Duncan Laurence-FLETCHER performance comes as “Arcade” begins to take flight at US radio; it hit the Top 40 at pop this past week.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Fitz (March 30), Seventeen (April 1), and GIVEON (April 8). All listings are subject to change.

arcadeduncan laurencefletcherthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mario Lopez Chats With Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)