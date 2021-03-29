Duncan Laurence & FLETCHER Performance Announced For April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Late last year, Duncan Laurence and FLETCHER teamed for a new version of the former’s “Arcade.” Next week, the artists will perform the song on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Newly released listings confirm the performance for the April 6 “Ellen” broadcast. That day’s lineup will also include interviews with Lupita Nyong’o and Jeremy Lin.
News of the Duncan Laurence-FLETCHER performance comes as “Arcade” begins to take flight at US radio; it hit the Top 40 at pop this past week.
Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Fitz (March 30), Seventeen (April 1), and GIVEON (April 8). All listings are subject to change.
