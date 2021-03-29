Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Completes Chart Trifecta, Debuting At #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excluding US

As Justin Bieber’s “Justice” earns #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, standout track “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” makes a chart-topping splash on the key songs charts.

The collaboration starts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excluding US Charts.

“Peaches” was an absolute force on the sales front this past week, while also posting solid first-week sales numbers. Relevant to its Hot 100 placement, it also amassed a considerable amount of early airplay at the pop and rhythmic radio formats.

To put it simply, “Peaches” made a massive, worldwide impact in its first week of release.

Top 5 on this week’s Hot 100:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON

2) Cardi B – Up

3) Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

4) Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

5) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Top 5 on this week’s Global 200:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON

2) Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

3) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

4) Justin Bieber – Hold On

5) Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

Top 5 on this week’s Global Excluding US:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON

2) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

3) Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

4) Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

5) BTS – Dynamite