Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Completes Chart Trifecta, Debuting At #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excluding US

“Peaches” ranks as the #1 song on the three key Billboard charts.

Peaches Video screen | Def Jam

As Justin Bieber’s “Justice” earns #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, standout track “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” makes a chart-topping splash on the key songs charts.

The collaboration starts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excluding US Charts.

“Peaches” was an absolute force on the sales front this past week, while also posting solid first-week sales numbers. Relevant to its Hot 100 placement, it also amassed a considerable amount of early airplay at the pop and rhythmic radio formats.

To put it simply, “Peaches” made a massive, worldwide impact in its first week of release.

Top 5 on this week’s Hot 100:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON
2) Cardi B – Up
3) Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
4) Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
5) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Top 5 on this week’s Global 200:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON
2) Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
3) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
4) Justin Bieber – Hold On
5) Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

Top 5 on this week’s Global Excluding US:

1) Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON
2) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
3) Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
4) Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean
5) BTS – Dynamite

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

