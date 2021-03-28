Mario Lopez Chats With Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Mario Lopez kicks off a week’s worth of guest-hosted “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes.
As host of Monday’s episode, the actor and television personality welcomes Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as his interview guest. The “Saved By The Bell” co-stars reminisce on the show, while also talking about the recently launched Peacock reboot series.
Accompanied by his wife Courtney, Lopez also plays “The Not So Newlywed Game” against Stephen “tWitch” and Allison Holker Boss.
The episode will air Monday afternoon, but key videos from the broadcast already follow:
