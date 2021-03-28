in TV News

Mario Lopez Chats With Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Mario Lopez guest hosts Monday’s “Ellen.”

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley on 3/29/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

Mario Lopez kicks off a week’s worth of guest-hosted “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes.

As host of Monday’s episode, the actor and television personality welcomes Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as his interview guest. The “Saved By The Bell” co-stars reminisce on the show, while also talking about the recently launched Peacock reboot series.

Accompanied by his wife Courtney, Lopez also plays “The Not So Newlywed Game” against Stephen “tWitch” and Allison Holker Boss.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but key videos from the broadcast already follow:

elizabeth berkley laurenMario Lopezsaved by the bellthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Rise Against, All Time Low, Maggie Lindemann, Royal Blood Blast Into Top 40 At Alternative Radio