Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous’ “Sunshine,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

In rising from #51 to #29, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” is the highest-ranking debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It is not, however, the only new entry.

Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK),” Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous’ “Sunshine (The Light),” and Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” also earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #62, “pov” rockets onto this week’s listing at #34. The new “Positions” single received 1,133 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 990 plays.

Up six places, “Calling My Phone” makes its Top 40 bow at #37. It received 829 spins (+269).

A spin count of 709 (+37) lifts “Sunshine” two spots to #39.

“Arcade,” which received 701 spins (+469), concurrently ascends thirteen spots to #40.