Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” Joins Top 10

“you broke me first” and “What You Know Bout Love” continue their radio climbs.

Tate McRae scores her first career Top 5 hit at pop radio this week, while the late Pop Smoke earns his first-ever Top 10 at the format.

The former’s “you broke me first” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while the latter’s “What You Know Bout Love” climbs two places to #9 on this week’s listing.

“you broke me first” received ~14,196 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 876 spins. The Tate McRae song ranks as the top airplay gainer in this week’s Top 10 and sixth-greatest gainer overall.

“What You Know Bout Love” posted a tracking period play count of ~10,935, marking a gain of 778 plays.

— Not simply the first Top 5 and Top 10 hits for the respective artists, “you broke me first” and “What You Know Bout Love” are their first songs to appear on the Mediabase pop chart.

