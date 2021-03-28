Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Chart, Bryan Adams’ “Summer Of ’69,” Cranberries’ “Zombie” Make Top 10 Amid Rock Hits Discount

In recent months, the US iTunes store has been spotlighting thematic discount campaigns, offering collections of classic hits for $0.69 each.

The latest focus is on “Rock Hits,” and it too is having a major impact.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which was admittedly already back on the radar thanks to late-2020 TikTok interest (it even hit #1 on the chart in October), is #1 on the listing as of Sunday morning.

Bryan Adams’ “Summer Of ’69” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie” are also faring particularly well, with the former at #6 and the latter at #7.

Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” (#12), Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky” (#15), Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” (#17), Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen” (#19), and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” (#20) are also inside the Top 20.

The aforementioned songs hold the Top 8 positions on the aforementioned “Rock Hits” discount playlist.