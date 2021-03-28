in Music News

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Chart, Bryan Adams’ “Summer Of ’69,” Cranberries’ “Zombie” Make Top 10 Amid Rock Hits Discount

Numerous rock and pop-rock staples have been soaring up the iTunes chart.

Screen Via @mickfleetwood on TikTok

In recent months, the US iTunes store has been spotlighting thematic discount campaigns, offering collections of classic hits for $0.69 each.

The latest focus is on “Rock Hits,” and it too is having a major impact.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which was admittedly already back on the radar thanks to late-2020 TikTok interest (it even hit #1 on the chart in October), is #1 on the listing as of Sunday morning.

Bryan Adams’ “Summer Of ’69” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie” are also faring particularly well, with the former at #6 and the latter at #7.

Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” (#12), Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky” (#15), Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” (#17), Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen” (#19), and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” (#20) are also inside the Top 20.

The aforementioned songs hold the Top 8 positions on the aforementioned “Rock Hits” discount playlist.

bryan adamsdreamsdrowning poolfleetwood macgoo goo dollslynyrd skynyrdnorman greenbaumstevie nicksthe cranberries

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Brett Young’s “Lady” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” Joins Top 10