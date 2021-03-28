in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new Lil Nas X song hits #1 on iTunes.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Be Your Name)” has remained hot throughout its opening weekend.

By mid-day Sunday, it was up to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. “MONTERO” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3:15PM ET Sunday afternoon.

Its closest competition comes from Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean.” Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” follows at #3.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which spent time at #1 earlier Sunday, is now #4 on the chart. Taylor Swift’s new “You All Over Me (Taylor’s Version From The Vault) (featuring Maren Morris)” is presently #5 on the all-genre listing.

