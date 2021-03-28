in Music News

Songs By Rise Against, All Time Low, Maggie Lindemann, Royal Blood Blast Into Top 40 At Alternative Radio

Four songs debut on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Rise Against - Nowhere Generation album cover | Concord Loma Vista | UMG

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation,” All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime,” Maggie Lindemann’s “Crash and Burn,” and Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” debut on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #48, “Nowhere Generation” makes its alternative chart debut at #31. The Rise Against single received 394 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 261.

“Once In A Lifetime,” which launched during the tracking period, amassed 354 spins. The opening week count yields a #33 chart debut; “Once In A Lifetime” arrives even as previous smash “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” remains in the format’s Top 3.

Up sixty-four places from last week’s position, “Crash and Burn” enters the official chart at #36. The most recent Radio.com Pick of the Week, “Crash and Burn” received 314 spins during the tracking period (+288). It is the first Maggie Lindemann song to make a Mediabase radio chart.

Played 290 times during the tracking week (+135), “Typhoons” rises seven places to #37.

all time lowcrash and burnmaggie lindemannnowhere generationonce in a lifetimerise againstroyal bloodtyphoons

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By GIVEON, Ashe & Finneas, Kali Uchis, NF Officially Earn Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

Mario Lopez Chats With Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)