Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Lin Scheduled For April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

Lupita Nyong’o and Jeremy Lin will appear on an upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode.
According to newly released listing, they will both be interview guests on the April 6 edition of the daytime talk show. Nyong’o will be appearing in support of “Super Sema,” while Lin will be discussing the bigotry to which Asian-Americans are persistently subject.
Other upcoming “Ellen” lineups are as follows (all subject to change):
March 26 – Joe Manganiello, Dominique Fishback (guest host tWitch)
March 29 – Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (guest host Mario Lopez)
March 30 – Tracy Morgan, musical guest Fitz (guest host tWitch)
March 31 – Interview and musical guest Kelly Rowland, Angelica Ross (guest host Kalen Allen)
April 1 – Beth Behrs, Miles Brown, musical guest Seventeen (guest host tWitch)
April 2 – Martha Stewart, John Stamos (guest host Howie Mandel)
April 5 – John Cena, Danielle Brooks
April 6 – Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Lin
April 7 – Don Johnson, Nicole Byer
April 8 – Lauren Graham, musical guest GIVEON
April 9 – Susan Kelechi Watson (guest host tWitch)
Loading…