Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Lin Scheduled For April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

New “Ellen” listings have been confirmed.

Lupita Nyong'o on 2019 Ellen episode | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros via EllenTV Publicity

Lupita Nyong’o and Jeremy Lin will appear on an upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode.

According to newly released listing, they will both be interview guests on the April 6 edition of the daytime talk show. Nyong’o will be appearing in support of “Super Sema,” while Lin will be discussing the bigotry to which Asian-Americans are persistently subject.

Other upcoming “Ellen” lineups are as follows (all subject to change):

March 26 – Joe Manganiello, Dominique Fishback (guest host tWitch)
March 29 – Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (guest host Mario Lopez)
March 30 – Tracy Morgan, musical guest Fitz (guest host tWitch)
March 31 – Interview and musical guest Kelly Rowland, Angelica Ross (guest host Kalen Allen)
April 1 – Beth Behrs, Miles Brown, musical guest Seventeen (guest host tWitch)
April 2 – Martha Stewart, John Stamos (guest host Howie Mandel)
April 5 – John Cena, Danielle Brooks
April 6 – Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Lin
April 7 – Don Johnson, Nicole Byer
April 8 – Lauren Graham, musical guest GIVEON
April 9 – Susan Kelechi Watson (guest host tWitch)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

