Ava Max, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato Scheduled For Performances On “Good Morning America”

This week’s string of “Good Morning America” episodes will feature performances from three talented, high-profile music stars.

Ava Max will perform on the March 29 edition of the ABC morning show. Gwen Stefani will take the stage on the March 31 episode, while Demi Lovato will provide music on the April 2 broadcast.

Other noteworthy “GMA” guests this week include Amanda Gorman (March 29), Mark Wahlberg (March 30), John Cena (March 31), Danielle Brooks (April 1), and Emily Van Camp (April 2). Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 29— Inaugural poet & author Amanda Gorman (“The Hill We Climb”); host & actress Rebel Wilson (“Pooch Perfect”); fashion tips with Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto; a performance by Ava Max

Tuesday, March 30— Author Andrew Morton (“Elizabeth & Margaret”); actor & entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg (“MUNICIPAL”); author Tiffany Aliche (“Get Good With Money”); April GMA Book Club pick revealed

Wednesday, March 31— Host John Cena (“Wipeout”); a performance by Gwen Stefani

Thursday, April 1— Actress & singer Danielle Brooks (“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”); fashion tips with expert Joe Zee; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, April 2— Actress Emily VanCamp (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”); a performance by Demi Lovato; fashion tips with expert Melissa Garcia

Saturday, April 3— Binge This! with Daryn Carp; skincare tips with expert Dr. Michelle Henry; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson