Jazmine Sullivan, Tate McRae, AJR, Fitz & Bryce Vine Listed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

The NBC and CBS late-night shows will be in re-runs this coming week, but ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air four new episodes. Each will feature a musical performer.

Jazmine Sullivan will perform on the March 29 edition of the show, closing an episode that also features Lil Rel Howery and Wyatt Russell.

The March 30 “Kimmel” will feature a musical performance from Tate McRae. Bob Odenkirk and Nicole Byer will be the episode’s interview guests.

Following Jimmy’s discussions with Jamie Foxx and Lauren Graham, AJR will perform on the March 31 episode.

Fitz and Bryce Vine will then close the week with a performance on April 1; Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, as well as Nasim Pedrad, will appear as interview guests.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.