Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Wins US Sales Race, But Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Debuts As Clear #1 Overall

For the first time since January, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” does not rank as the #1 album in the United States.

That honor instead belongs to Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” which debuts as a comfortable #1 for overall US consumption activity. Lana Del Rey’s new “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” meanwhile, earns first place for album sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Justice” posted an opening week consumption total of 158.5K US units. The tally encompasses 34.2K album sales, 4.4K equivalent units from track sales, and 119.9K equivalent units from track streams.

“Chemtrails” takes #2 for overall activity with 79.0K units, but it fared proportionately better on the album sales front. The Lana album sold 61.5K copies this week, a tally that easily ranks as the week’s best sales figure. The remaining units come from track sales (446 album equivalents) and track streams (17.1K album equivalents).

“Dangerous,” which spent the past ten weeks at #1, falls to 33 on the overall Hits chart with 66.0K units.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The #1 portrait will be the same, however, with “Justice” leading for total units and “Chemtrails” winning for traditional album sales.