Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Justin Biebers’ “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)” is attracting considerable attention at rhythmic radio.

Picked up by 49 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, the buzzy “Justice” track convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

GIVĒON’s own “Heartbreak Anniversary” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic add board, courtesy of its 17 pickups.

Mooski’s “Track Star” follows in third with 10 pickups. An add count of 9 earns Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” fourth place on this week’s add board. BRS Kash’s “Kash App,” which landed at 6 new stations, follows in fifth place.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: Jack Harlow’s “Already Best Friends (featuring Chris Brown)” (6th-most, tie), Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (6th-most, tie), Nasty C’s “Black & White (featuring Ari Lennox)” (6th-most, tie), SpottemGottem’s “BeatBox” (6th-most, tie), Morray’s “Quicksand” (10th-most, tie), and The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (10th-most, tie).