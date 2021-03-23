in Music News

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” Ranks As Most Added Song At Both Alternative & Active Rock Radio

“Nowhere Generation” received a warm welcome from both major rock formats.

Rise Against - Nowhere Generation album cover | Concord Loma Vista | UMG

“Nowhere Generation,” the title track and new single from Rise Against’s forthcoming album, received predictably warm welcomes from alternative and active rock radio programmers. The song tops the Mediabase add boards for both formats.

— “Nowhere Generation” landed at 25 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week. Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” the second-most added song, won support from 13.

Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” follows in third with 12 pickups, and an add count of 9 slots Grouplove’s “Deadline” in fourth.

The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette,” a new playlist pickup for 8 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

— The Rise Against single meanwhile leads active rock with pickups from 31 Mediabase-monitored stations.

“Typhoons” takes second place with 19 adds, and Badflower’s “F The World” Grabs third with 6 pickups.

With 5 adds each, Daughtry’s “Heavy Is The Crown” and Evanescence’s “Better Without You” tie for fifth.

badflowerdaughtryevanescencegrouploveimagine dragonsnowhere generationrise againstroyal bloodthe band camino

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio