Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” Ranks As Most Added Song At Both Alternative & Active Rock Radio

“Nowhere Generation,” the title track and new single from Rise Against’s forthcoming album, received predictably warm welcomes from alternative and active rock radio programmers. The song tops the Mediabase add boards for both formats.

— “Nowhere Generation” landed at 25 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week. Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” the second-most added song, won support from 13.

Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” follows in third with 12 pickups, and an add count of 9 slots Grouplove’s “Deadline” in fourth.

The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette,” a new playlist pickup for 8 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

— The Rise Against single meanwhile leads active rock with pickups from 31 Mediabase-monitored stations.

“Typhoons” takes second place with 19 adds, and Badflower’s “F The World” Grabs third with 6 pickups.

With 5 adds each, Daughtry’s “Heavy Is The Crown” and Evanescence’s “Better Without You” tie for fifth.