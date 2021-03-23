Ariana Grande’s “POV” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Pop radio programmers are demonstrating enthusiasm for Ariana Grande’s “pov.”

The new single won support from 81 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)” also had a bit week, taking second place on the Mediabase add board with 76 adds.

Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” follows in third with 50 pickups, and an add count of 24 slots Bieber’s “Hold On” in fourth. Credited with 18 adds, GIVĒON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” takes fifth place.

This week’s other pop radio options: Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (6th-most), Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” (7th-most, tie), Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” (7th-most, tie), Cardi B’s “Up” (9th-most, tie), and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (9th-most, tie).