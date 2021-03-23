in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “POV,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added three songs to its playlist this week.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)” have officially landed on the Z100 playlist.

The influential channel, known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, picked up the songs in conjunction with the March 23 Mediabase pop radio add boards.

A fan favorite (and strong performer) from Grande’s 2020 album “Positions,” “pov” is formally going for pop radio adds this week. The enduringly popular “Arcade” is also impacting the pop radio format this week.

“Peaches” has received considerable buzz — and immediate radio action — as a standout from Bieber’s just-released album “Justice.”

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

arcadeariana grandeduncan laurencegiveonjusticeJustin Bieberpov

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: “Colbert” Episodes With Ringo Starr, Lupita Nyong’o & Martin Freeman Were Last Week’s Top Late-Night Shows

Ariana Grande’s “POV” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song