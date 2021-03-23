Ariana Grande’s “POV,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” Added By Z100 New York

Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)” have officially landed on the Z100 playlist.

The influential channel, known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, picked up the songs in conjunction with the March 23 Mediabase pop radio add boards.

A fan favorite (and strong performer) from Grande’s 2020 album “Positions,” “pov” is formally going for pop radio adds this week. The enduringly popular “Arcade” is also impacting the pop radio format this week.

“Peaches” has received considerable buzz — and immediate radio action — as a standout from Bieber’s just-released album “Justice.”

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.