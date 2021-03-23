Ratings: “Colbert” Episodes With Ringo Starr, Lupita Nyong’o & Martin Freeman Were Last Week’s Top Late-Night Shows

CBS’ “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert” retained its status as the most-watched late night talk show during the week of March 15, drawing a larger viewership average than each of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The CBS program also delivered the week’s top individual broadcasts in both overall viewership and adults 18-49.

According to Showbuzz, the March 15 “Colbert” led in overall viewership with a live+same-day audience of 2.24 million. The March 16 broadcast, meanwhile, took first place in adults 18-49 with a demo audience of 0.36 million.

The March 15 “Colbert” featured an appearance by Ringo Starr, while the March 16 broadcast called Lupita Nyong’o and Martin Freeman its principal guests.