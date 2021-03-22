in Music News

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “On The Ground”

Rosé scores her first solo entry on the Hot 100.

Rosé - On The Ground | video screen | YG Entertainment

Superstar girl group BLACKPINK has seven Billboard Hot 100 entries to its credit.

This week, member Rosé scores her first solo entry on the chart.

“On The Ground,” her inaugural solo effort, arrives at #70 on this week’s listing. Encompassing all genres, the Hot 100 ranks songs based on combined activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

For “On The Ground,” the overwhelming majority of activity came from sales and streams. The single has received a few mainstream US radio spins, but the airplay was not enough to meaningfully impact chart placement.

Rosé released “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone” as part of her “-R-” project on March 12, 2021.

