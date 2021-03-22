in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & CORPSE’s “DAYWALKER!” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

CORPSE scores his first career Hot 100 entry.

MACHINE GUN KELLY in DAYWALKER | Screenshot | Video directed by Sam Cahill | UMG/Bad Boy/Interscope

Powered by solid opening week activity, Machine Gun Kelly’s “DAYWALKER! (featuring CORPSE)” earns a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The collaboration grabs #88 on the chart dated March 27, 2021. A ranking of the top songs in America, the Hot 100 accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio activity. Radio was not a noteworthy factor for “DAYWALKER!,” which generated its activity on the sales and streaming fronts.

“DAYWALKER!” is the twelfth Machine Gun Kelly song to make the all-genre chart. It meanwhile ranks as the inaugural Hot 100 chart entry for CORPSE (Corpse Husband).

