Machine Gun Kelly & CORPSE’s “DAYWALKER!” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Powered by solid opening week activity, Machine Gun Kelly’s “DAYWALKER! (featuring CORPSE)” earns a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
The collaboration grabs #88 on the chart dated March 27, 2021. A ranking of the top songs in America, the Hot 100 accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio activity. Radio was not a noteworthy factor for “DAYWALKER!,” which generated its activity on the sales and streaming fronts.
“DAYWALKER!” is the twelfth Machine Gun Kelly song to make the all-genre chart. It meanwhile ranks as the inaugural Hot 100 chart entry for CORPSE (Corpse Husband).
