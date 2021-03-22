in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Cardi B’s “Up” Becomes #1 Song In America

“Up” rises to #1 on the chart in its sixth week.

Cardi B - Up video screen | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Up” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which was #6 last week, seizes the throne from Drake’s “What’s Next.”

The Cardi B song enjoyed another strong week of sales and streams, as well as growing radio activity. Beyond its ongoing buzz, the song received a lift from the artist’s high-profile performance at last weekend’s Grammy Awards.

“Up” follows “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Girls Like You,” and “WAP” as Cardi B’s fifth career #1 on the Hot 100. Cardi B is the only credited performer on “Up” and “Bodak Yellow,” making her the first female rapper to reach #1 with two separate solo songs.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” rises two spots to #2 this week, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” ascends two spots to #3. The aforementioned “What’s Next” takes #4.

Up two places, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” grabs #5 on this week’s listing.

cardi bup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meg Donnelly & Milo Manheim Will Return For “ZOMBIES 3,” Production On Final Installment Begins This Spring

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “On The Ground”