BLACKPINK Member Rosé Makes Billboard Artist 100 & Emerging Artists Charts

Rosé arrives on both listings following the release of “-R-.”

ROSE - On The Ground Video screen | YG Entertainment

Following the release of her two-song debut solo project “-R-,” BLACKPINK member Rosé arrives on the Billboard Artist 100 and Emerging Artists charts.

Rosé starts at #86 on the Artist 100, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like album sales, song consumption, and radio activity.

The artist concurrently grabs #2 on the Emerging Artists chart, which uses the same methodology but excludes artists who have reached certain “hit” criteria on key song or album charts.

The aforementioned “-R” includes official single “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone.” The former debuts at #70 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

