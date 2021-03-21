The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio; Silk Sonic, Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Songs Top 20

Hits from The Kid LAROI, Silk Sonic, and Maroon continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” officially enters this week’s Top 15, while Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” go Top 20.

Credited with 7,292 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period (+765), “WITHOUT YOU” rises one spot to #15.

A nine-place gain concurrently brings “Leave The Door Open” to #16. The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration received 5,875 spins (+2,484).

Up three places, “Beautiful Mistakes” takes #18 with 5,822 plays (+1,407).