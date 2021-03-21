in Music News

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio; Silk Sonic, Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Songs Top 20

“WITHOUT YOU,” “Leave The Door Open,” and “Beautiful Mistakes” rise at pop radio.

The Kid LAROI - Without You | Video screen | Sony/Columbia

Hits from The Kid LAROI, Silk Sonic, and Maroon continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” officially enters this week’s Top 15, while Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” go Top 20.

Credited with 7,292 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period (+765), “WITHOUT YOU” rises one spot to #15.

A nine-place gain concurrently brings “Leave The Door Open” to #16. The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration received 5,875 spins (+2,484).

Up three places, “Beautiful Mistakes” takes #18 with 5,822 plays (+1,407).

anderson paakbeautiful mistakesBruno Marsleave the door openmaroon 5megan thee stallionsilk sonicthe kid laroiwithout you

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Cardi B’s “Up” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio, Daya’s “Bad Girl” Makes Top 30